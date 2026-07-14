Narendra Modi to inaugurate 4 Punjab stations under Amrit Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch four newly upgraded railway stations in Punjab on July 17, thanks to the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Jalandhar Cantonment will see a physical inauguration, while S.A.S. Nagar (Mohali), Sri Muktsar Sahib, and Sri Anandpur Sahib will join in virtually.

State BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon shared the news.