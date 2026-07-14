Narendra Modi to inaugurate 4 Punjab stations under Amrit Bharat
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch four newly upgraded railway stations in Punjab on July 17, thanks to the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.
Jalandhar Cantonment will see a physical inauguration, while S.A.S. Nagar (Mohali), Sri Muktsar Sahib, and Sri Anandpur Sahib will join in virtually.
State BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon shared the news.
Punjab stations blend convenience and heritage
These stations are getting a fresh look with new concourses, waiting rooms, platforms, lifts, and escalators, plus better accessibility.
The project is all about blending modern convenience with local heritage.
Dhillon called it a "landmark moment" that should boost connectivity, tourism, and trade across Punjab.