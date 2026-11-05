Narendra Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Pink Line, network passes 100km

The Pink Line adds 7.5km, connecting Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere and bringing the total network up to 103.6km.

Minister Krishna Byre Gowda called it a team effort with the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) and others, and there are already plans to expand further by 2027.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya pointed out that this upgrade should help cut down traffic jams and make public transport more appealing, pretty great news if you're tired of long commutes!