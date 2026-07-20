Narendra Modi to inaugurate Bhogapuram International Airport in Andhra Pradesh
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up to launch the Bhogapuram International Airport in Andhra Pradesh on August 1.
The airport, originally initiated in 2014, was fast-tracked by the present NDA coalition regime and completed within two years.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is calling it a "historic event" and wants the opening to be a big celebration.
Naidu predicts tourism and culture boost
Naidu says this airport could really shake things up for north Andhra Pradesh: think better travel options, more tourists, and new industries popping up.
He even compared its impact to Hyderabad's Shamshabad Airport, which helped transform that city.
The inauguration will also spotlight local tribal traditions and culture, making it a meaningful moment for the region.