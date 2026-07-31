Narendra Modi to launch 17,900 cr Andhra Pradesh projects Saturday

Modi will start by opening the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in Bhogapuram, a project costing over ₹5,640 crore that can handle up to 6 million travelers each year.

He'll also lay the foundation stone for Andhra Pradesh's first semiconductor factory in Visakhapatnam (with South Korea's APACT), which aims to produce about 96 million chips annually.

There are also major investments going into power transmission and highway upgrades.

Later in Mysuru, he'll open the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre, a space designed with a library and a meditation and yoga hall expected to benefit more than 10,000 students and young people.