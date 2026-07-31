Narendra Modi to lay Andhra's 1st semiconductor plant foundation Saturday
India
Prime Minister Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for Andhra Pradesh's very first semiconductor manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam this Saturday.
Called the ASIP Semiconductor Project, it is part of India's big plan to make more tech components at home and rely less on imports.
ASIP and APACT invest over ₹460Cr
This project is a team-up between ASIP Technologies and South Korea's APACT, with more than ₹460 crore invested.
Once up and running, the plant will be able to produce about 96 million chips every year.
Plus, it will open up high-skilled job opportunities in Visakhapatnam and help put Andhra Pradesh on the global tech map.