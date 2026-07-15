Narendra Modi to lay foundation for ₹5,278cr Chandigarh highway projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Chandigarh on July 17 to kick off and lay the foundation for highway projects worth ₹5,278 crore.
These upgrades are set to make travel smoother in the Tricity area and help cut down traffic jams.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will be there too.
Three new highways including bypass
Modhi will open a new 31-kilometer six-lane Greenfield Highway from IT City to Kurali, making it easier to get between Chandigarh, Mohali, and nearby spots.
He'll also launch two more projects: a 10.3-kilometer Ambala-Chandigarh Greenfield Highway and the 19.2-kilometer Zirakpur Bypass, both aimed at speeding up interstate travel across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.
Expect less time stuck on the road and better connections all around.