Narendra Modi to lead 12th International Yoga Day in Kolkata
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lead the 12th International Day of Yoga at Red Road, Kolkata, with about 30,000 people expected to join in.
The event's theme is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," but if you're out and about in the city, it's definitely not business as usual: major road closures and diversions are in place, so locals are being urged to plan ahead.
Red Road closed, Kolkata traffic rerouted
Red Road has been shut since June 14 and won't reopen until after the event wraps up.
Hospital Road, Outram Road, Kingsway, and Queensway were also closed from 2am on Sunday.
Some parts of Rani Rashmoni Avenue, Khidderpore Road, and streets near BBD Bagh are off-limits too.
Goods vehicles can't use main routes like AJC Bose Road or Strand Road.
To keep things moving (and safe), traffic is being rerouted via JL Nehru Road and Mayo Road; plus there's a heavy police presence with drones and CCTV keeping an eye on things.
If you need to cross central Kolkata or head near Maidan today: expect delays!