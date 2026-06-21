Narendra Modi to lead 12th International Yoga Day in Kolkata

Red Road closed, Kolkata traffic rerouted

Red Road has been shut since June 14 and won't reopen until after the event wraps up.

Hospital Road, Outram Road, Kingsway, and Queensway were also closed from 2am on Sunday.

Some parts of Rani Rashmoni Avenue, Khidderpore Road, and streets near BBD Bagh are off-limits too.

Goods vehicles can't use main routes like AJC Bose Road or Strand Road.

To keep things moving (and safe), traffic is being rerouted via JL Nehru Road and Mayo Road; plus there's a heavy police presence with drones and CCTV keeping an eye on things.

If you need to cross central Kolkata or head near Maidan today: expect delays!