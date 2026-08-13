Narendra Modi to lead 79th Independence Day at Red Fort

India will mark its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to lead 79th Independence Day celebrations from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort in Delhi on 15 August.

This year's event highlights 150 Years of Vande Mataram and Yuva Shakti for Viksit Bharat@2047.

The national song will be sung to mark its milestone, making the ceremony extra special.