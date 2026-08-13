Narendra Modi to lead 79th Independence Day at Red Fort
India will mark its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to lead 79th Independence Day celebrations from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort in Delhi on 15 August.
This year's event highlights 150 Years of Vande Mataram and Yuva Shakti for Viksit Bharat@2047.
The national song will be sung to mark its milestone, making the ceremony extra special.
Around 27,000 guests for Independence Day
About 27,000 guests (including young innovators, students, and entrepreneurs) will join the festivities.
Metro rides start early (4 a.m.) and are free with QR-coded invites.
There are handy cloakrooms across the fort, NCC cadets ready to help out with wheelchairs, and rain ponchos provided if needed (umbrellas and raincoats aren't allowed).
Expect cool touches like a floral Vande Mataram display and flower petals dropped from a Mi-17 helicopter.
Rain ponchos provided, Red Fort security
Rain ponchos will be provided to all invitees in Madhav Das Park and August 15 Park, in addition to the dignitaries at the rampart.
Security arrangements are in place around Red Fort.