Narendra Modi to open NDTV World Summit in New Delhi
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kick off the NDTV World Summit 2026 in New Delhi on October 22-23.
With the theme "A World Between Orders," the event will dive into how global shifts are shaping national strategies, and spotlight India's growing role on the world stage.
Sessions cover AI warfare, business, cybersecurity
Expect a packed lineup: Nepal's Federal Minister of Finance Dr. Swarnim Wagle, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, and futurist and AI specialist Mike Walsh are among those sharing insights.
Sessions range from "War in the time of AI" with Gen. David Petraeus to deep dives into AI's impact on business and society, plus discussions on cybersecurity and even AI consciousness.