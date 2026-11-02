Narendra Modi to open Pune Metro Pink Line, launch expansions
India
Big day for Pune's public transport: Prime Minister Modi is set to open the new Metro Line 3 (the Pink Line) and kick off more metro work on Tuesday.
The Pink Line, built for over ₹8,300 crore, links Hinjewadi IT Hub with Shivajinagar and aims to make city commutes smoother.
Modi to lay Phase-II foundation ₹13,500cr
Alongside the launch, Modi will lay the foundation for Phase-II of the metro, a ₹13,500 crore expansion adding four new lines to the network.
With these upgrades, getting around Pune should get a lot easier and faster for everyone.