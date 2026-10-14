Narendra Modi to remotely inaugurate Ladakh projects on Oct 15
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the projects in Ladakh on October 15 via video conferencing.
The biggest highlight: Leh's airport is getting a brand-new terminal that can handle up to 3.5 million passengers a year, so expect better connectivity if you're planning a trip.
Nimmu-Padum-Darcha road links Leh to Himachal
Ladakh's getting a big road upgrade with the new Nimmu-Padum-Darcha route, which links Leh to Himachal Pradesh through Zanskar Valley, making travel way more accessible.
There's also a boost for local energy with the Hanu hydroelectric project and Dah-Hanu-Khaltsi transmission line.
Plus, India's first Petroglyph Conservation Park will help protect ancient rock art, and Project Him Sarovar will create water bodies across 40 villages to tackle water shortages and support farming.