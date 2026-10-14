Narendra Modi to remotely inaugurate Ladakh projects on Oct 15

Ladakh's getting a big road upgrade with the new Nimmu-Padum-Darcha route, which links Leh to Himachal Pradesh through Zanskar Valley, making travel way more accessible.

There's also a boost for local energy with the Hanu hydroelectric project and Dah-Hanu-Khaltsi transmission line.

Plus, India's first Petroglyph Conservation Park will help protect ancient rock art, and Project Him Sarovar will create water bodies across 40 villages to tackle water shortages and support farming.