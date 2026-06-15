Narendra Modi to spotlight Global South at Evian G7 summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to the G-7 summit in Evian, France, on June 16-17, marking India's eighth straight invite and a sign of its growing global presence.
He will be spotlighting the needs of developing countries, the Global South, while leaders discuss big topics like the wars in Ukraine and West Asia, artificial intelligence, and economic growth.
Modi likely to meet Donald Trump
Modi is expected to push for changes at international groups like the U.N. Security Council, continuing India's call for more representation for developing nations.
On the sidelines, he is likely to meet US President Donald Trump as both countries try to work through recent tensions, including trade disputes and India's Russian oil imports, with a nearly finished trade deal hinting at better days ahead.