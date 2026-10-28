Narendra Modi to transfer over ₹18,680cr to over 9.34cr farmers
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release more than ₹18,680 crore straight to over 9.34 crore farmer families on October 30 through the PM-Kisan scheme.
The announcement comes just before his Gujarat visit, where he'll be focusing on supporting farmers and boosting local agriculture.
Narendra Modi to start Banaskantha projects
While in Banaskantha, Modi will lay the foundation stones for two compressed biogas (CBG) plants, inaugurate the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC), and expand potato processing at Banas Dairy.