Narendra Modi to visit Norway May 18-19, 1st since 1983
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Norway from May 18-19, the first Indian prime minister to do so since 1983.
He will meet Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, join a business and research summit, and even have an audience with Norway's king.
Norwegian officials say this trip highlights how India and the Nordic countries are getting closer, especially as the world keeps changing.
Nordic-Indian Summit to deepen partnerships
Modi will team up with leaders from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, and Norway at the Nordic-Indian Summit.
The big topics: green energy transition, digital innovation, and boosting trade.
Store pointed out that India is now a key player in climate action and technology, and noted that India-Norway trade has more than doubled over the last decade.
This summit is all about deepening partnerships as both regions look toward a more connected future.