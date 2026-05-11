Narendra Modi to visit Norway May 18-19, 1st since 1983

Nordic-Indian Summit to deepen partnerships

Modi will team up with leaders from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, and Norway at the Nordic-Indian Summit.

The big topics: green energy transition, digital innovation, and boosting trade.

Store pointed out that India is now a key player in climate action and technology, and noted that India-Norway trade has more than doubled over the last decade.

This summit is all about deepening partnerships as both regions look toward a more connected future.