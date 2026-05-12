Narendra Modi to visit Norway May 18-19 for India-Nordic Summit
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Norway on May 18-19, making him the first Indian PM there in 43 years.
He will join the India-Nordic Summit and hold talks at Oslo City Hall, with a focus on energy deals, climate action, maritime partnerships, and trade.
Equinor plans LPG exports to India
Modi will meet the royal couple, a pretty big moment for India-Norway ties.
Norwegian energy giant Equinor plans to boost LPG exports to India through long-term contracts.
Plus, expect more teamwork in IT, biotech, and clean energy as leaders discuss sustainable growth at the summit.