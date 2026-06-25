Narendra Modi to visit Seychelles for 50th National Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is off to Seychelles from June 27-29 for its big 50th national day celebration.
He will hand over a patrol vessel, join key events, and spotlight India's growing partnership with the island nation, especially in keeping the seas safe.
Narendra Modi deepens India Seychelles partnership
Modi will meet President Patrick Herminie and become the first Indian prime minister to address Seychelles's National Assembly, marking a new level of friendship.
The patrol vessel helps strengthen Seychelles's surveillance against piracy, building on India's earlier support such as aircraft and boats.
Plus, projects from a $175 million economic package, including renewable energy upgrades, will launch during his visit.
Seychelles seeks Colombo Security Conclave membership
Seychelles's intent to join the Colombo Security Conclave means tighter defense teamwork with India.
Together, they are stepping up efforts against piracy, drug trafficking, illegal fishing, and other transnational threats along crucial sea routes.