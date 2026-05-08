Narendra Modi to visit Somnath May 11 on 75th anniversary
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to the historic Somnath temple on May 11, 2026. The visit lines up with the 75th anniversary of President Rajendra Prasad reopening the rebuilt temple back in 1951.
In a heartfelt post on X, Modi called Somnath a symbol of India's resilience and deep-rooted culture.
Narendra Modi announces Somnath 1,000-day pujas
Modi gave a shout-out to leaders like Sardar Patel and Ahilyabai Holkar for protecting and rebuilding the temple.
He also announced that special pujas will be held at Somnath for the next 1,000 days, inviting people across India to visit and experience what he described as a living example of unity and spiritual strength.