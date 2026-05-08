Narendra Modi to visit Somnath May 11 on 75th anniversary

Narendra Modi announces Somnath 1,000-day pujas

Modi gave a shout-out to leaders like Sardar Patel and Ahilyabai Holkar for protecting and rebuilding the temple.

He also announced that special pujas will be held at Somnath for the next 1,000 days, inviting people across India to visit and experience what he described as a living example of unity and spiritual strength.