Narendra Modi: Two Indian cheese brands won awards in Brazil
India
In his latest Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi shared that two Indian cheese brands scored major awards at an international contest in Brazil.
The news has been widely discussed online about how diverse and underrated Indian cheeses really are.
Modi also touched on how India's dairy scene is evolving, with local cheeses now making their mark worldwide.
Narendra Modi: Cheeses meet global standards
Modi gave a shoutout to unique cheeses like Kalari from Jammu and Kashmir, Chhurpi (a yak milk cheese) from the northeast and Ladakh, and Topli Nu Paneer from Maharashtra and Gujarat.
He said Indian cheeses easily meet global standards and can help connect people everywhere to India's rich dairy traditions.