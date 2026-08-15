Narendra Modi unveils Sapta Dhara to boost India's soft power
India
During his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Modi laid out a plan to boost India's global influence by spotlighting things like yoga, Ayurveda, handicrafts, films, VFX, animation, gaming, and digital content.
He called these fields key for building India's soft power and announced the Sapta Dhara reform plan to help make India a developed nation by 2047.
Modi backs yoga Ayurveda and films
Modi highlighted how yoga is increasingly becoming a source of energy for the world and an important source of trust in India, and now wants Ayurveda to follow suit through the Healing India movement.
He also encouraged creators to take Indian films and digital arts international, pointing to events like WAVES as proof that the world is paying attention.