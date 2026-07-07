Narendra Modi urges BRICS to better represent Global South
India
On his visit to Indonesia, Prime Minister Modi called for BRICS to better represent the hopes of developing countries, saying that BRICS must be more sensitive to the needs of the Global South.
He emphasized working with Indonesia, now a new BRICS member, to make the group fairer and more action-focused.
India and Indonesia sign broad agreements
The two countries signed deals on everything from maritime security and health to tech and food security.
India will also supply BrahMos and Astra missiles to boost Indonesia's defense, while IIM Bangalore is opening a campus in East Java.
Wrapping up his trip, Modi received Indonesia's top civilian honor and said a "Golden era beckons both our nations."