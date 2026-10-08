Narendra Modi urges global action to curb deepfakes and scams
India
At the India Mobile Congress 2026, Modi urged countries to team up against deepfakes and online scams, saying digital threats don't stop at borders.
He emphasized, "I urge the GSMA and telecom operators across the world: come, let us create a global mechanism that can stop such fraud before it reaches the people," and called for global cooperation to keep people safe online.
Narendra Modi suggests worldwide cyber alliance
Modi suggested a worldwide alliance (governments, tech companies, and telecoms working together) to fight cyber fraud.
He also pushed for a universal data security framework so people can trust that their personal information and money are safe as technology keeps evolving.