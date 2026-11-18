Narendra Modi urges global cooperation to protect investors amid AI
At a big gathering of world stock exchanges, Prime Minister Modi (via a message shared by the National Stock Exchange CEO) called out how artificial intelligence (AI) and new tech are shaking up financial markets.
He flagged concerns about investor protection and said countries need to work together to handle market ups and downs as these technologies evolve.
India links UPI to financial inclusion
Modi also highlighted how India's capital markets have grown alongside the economy, crediting better infrastructure and easier access through things like mutual funds.
He pointed to digital tools like Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as game-changers for financial inclusion, and suggested that India's experience could offer useful lessons globally.
Trust in markets, he stressed, is key, even as tech keeps changing the game.