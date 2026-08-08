Narendra Modi urges IIT Delhi students to lead India's development
India
At IIT Delhi's convocation, PM Modi spoke directly to students, encouraging them to take the lead in building a developed India.
He kept his focus on hope and action: "We have faith in you. The country needs you," he said, urging young people to step up for the nation.
Modi highlights space and drone careers
Modi reminded students that their decisions now will shape India for decades.
He highlighted how sectors like space and drones (think Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 rocket) are opening up huge possibilities for innovation and careers.
His message was clear: align your personal goals with helping society move forward.