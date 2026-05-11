Narendra Modi urges Indians to buy local at Gujarat event
India
Prime Minister Modi is encouraging everyone to choose Indian products and destinations, especially now with the world feeling uncertain due to the West Asia conflict.
At an event in Gujarat, he highlighted how supporting local businesses can make India stronger and less dependent on imports.
Modi suggests Statue of Unity weddings
Modi suggested hosting weddings at places like the Statue of Unity instead of going abroad, keeping celebrations (and money) in India.
He also asked people to cut back on things like edible oil and gold purchases, use public transport or carpool more often, and switch to digital meetings when possible.
He sounded optimistic, saying India has handled tough times before and can do it again if everyone pitches in.