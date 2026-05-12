Narendra Modi urges work from home to ease Bengaluru commutes

Bengaluru commutes cost city ₹20,000cr annually

Bengaluru folks now spend over two hours a day commuting, which adds up to about 68 workdays every year stuck in traffic.

During evening rush hour, speeds slow down to about 13.2km per hour, basically jogging pace!

All this gridlock costs the city ₹20,000 crore annually and Traffic police data showed entries into 26 major tech parks near Outer Ring Road rose 45% in June 2025 compared with the same month in 2024.

No wonder IT professionals are hoping WFH makes a comeback.