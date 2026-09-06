Narendra Modi virtually inaugurates Paris Swaminarayan temple invoking Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just virtually inaugurated the Swaminarayan Hindu Temple in Paris, calling it a new milestone in the cultural ties between India and France and a reminder that "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," or the belief that the world is one family.
Even from afar, he said he felt spiritually connected to everyone there and highlighted how the temple stands for Sanatan values.
Narendra Modi highlights India France cooperation
Modi also spotlighted how India and France are teaming up on everything from tech and AI to climate action: 2026 is even being celebrated as the India-France Year of Innovation.
He paid tribute to Indian soldiers who fought in France, showing respect for shared history.
The new temple, built by BAPS in Paris, can welcome devotees.