Narendra Modi visits Amsterdam as diaspora celebrates in The Hague
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Amsterdam on the second leg of his five-nation tour with a lively stop in Amsterdam, where the Indian community greeted him with cheers and colorful cultural performances.
The celebrations continued at a special event in The Hague, highlighting how connected the diaspora feels to their roots.
Narendra Modi to meet Rob Jetten
Modi's visit isn't just about celebrations: he'll meet Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten to talk about trade, defense, technology, and clean energy.
He's also set to meet King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima before heading to other European countries like Sweden and Italy.