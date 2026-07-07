Narendra Modi visits Australia July 8-10 to secure critical minerals
Prime Minister Modi is off to Australia from July 8-10, and the big focus is on critical minerals like lithium and cobalt, key for clean energy, EVs, and tech.
Australia leads in these resources, making it a crucial partner for India's push to secure mineral supplies and ramp up local processing.
This visit is all about powering up India's green goals with some help from Down Under.
India Australia summit on critical minerals
Modi will meet the Australian Prime Minister at the Annual Leaders's Summit in Melbourne. They'll talk trade, investment, and teaming up on tech for critical minerals.
Five joint projects (two lithium, three cobalt) are already being considered under their new partnership.
While direct imports of key minerals are still small, both countries see big potential in working together, especially as demand for clean energy keeps growing.