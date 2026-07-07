Narendra Modi visits Australia July 8-10 to secure critical minerals India Jul 07, 2026

Prime Minister Modi is off to Australia from July 8-10, and the big focus is on critical minerals like lithium and cobalt, key for clean energy, EVs, and tech.

Australia leads in these resources, making it a crucial partner for India's push to secure mineral supplies and ramp up local processing.

This visit is all about powering up India's green goals with some help from Down Under.