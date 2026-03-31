Narendra Modi visits Deesa IAF base to bolster western security India Mar 31, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi just visited the new Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Deesa, only 130km from the Pakistan border.

The base is set to step up India's security on the western front, making it easier to keep an eye on things and respond quickly if needed.

Modi pointed out that this project started back when he was Gujarat's chief minister and said he pushed to get it moving again as Prime Minister.