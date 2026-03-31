Narendra Modi visits Deesa IAF base to bolster western security
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just visited the new Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Deesa, only 130km from the Pakistan border.
The base is set to step up India's security on the western front, making it easier to keep an eye on things and respond quickly if needed.
Modi pointed out that this project started back when he was Gujarat's chief minister and said he pushed to get it moving again as Prime Minister.
Deesa base may boost local economy
Deesa fills a key gap between Bhuj in Gujarat and Uttarlai in Rajasthan's Barmer district, strengthening India's defense setup in the region.
Besides boosting military readiness, the base is expected to bring more jobs and business for locals as defense personnel move in, so it's a win for both security and the local economy.