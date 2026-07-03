Narendra Modi visits Punjab in July to launch railway projects
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Punjab in the second week of July 2026, where he'll kick off new railway projects and speak at a rally in Jalandhar.
Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu shared that Modi will likely unveil upgraded stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and announce more initiatives for the state.
BJP launches 2027 Punjab campaign
This visit is set to launch BJP's campaign for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, marking its push for a fresh start after breaking ties with Shiromani Akali Dal.
The Center has ramped up investment in Punjab's railways, with major projects like the ₹1,400 crore Qadian-Beas line and upgrades across the state: moves BJP hopes will highlight its commitment to local development.