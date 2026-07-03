Narendra Modi visits Punjab in July to launch railway projects India Jul 03, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Punjab in the second week of July 2026, where he'll kick off new railway projects and speak at a rally in Jalandhar.

Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu shared that Modi will likely unveil upgraded stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and announce more initiatives for the state.