Narendra Modi visits SRCC centenary, unveils ₹100 coin
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dropped by Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) to celebrate its 100th anniversary on Saturday.
He called out SRCC's legacy for shaping leaders in business, public life and society and made his way to the campus using a metro ride, chatting with children along the ride.
During the event, he also unveiled a commemorative ₹100 coin marking SRCC's century milestone.
Modi returns, BJP underscores youth outreach
Modi last visited SRCC back in 2013 as Gujarat's Chief Minister.
His return highlights the BJP's ongoing outreach to the young generation.
The BJP has been rolling out outreach to the young generation lately.