Narendra Modi waited 45 minutes to help NEET-UG aspirants India Jun 22, 2026

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi chose to wait 45 extra minutes at Delhi airport so NEET-UG aspirants wouldn't get stuck in traffic before their big exam.

His flight from Kolkata landed just ahead of the entry deadline, and he stayed in the lounge until the test started at 2pm

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar called it a citizen-first move, pretty thoughtful timing for lakhs of students.