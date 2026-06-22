Narendra Modi waited 45 minutes to help NEET-UG aspirants
India
On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi chose to wait 45 extra minutes at Delhi airport so NEET-UG aspirants wouldn't get stuck in traffic before their big exam.
His flight from Kolkata landed just ahead of the entry deadline, and he stayed in the lounge until the test started at 2pm
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar called it a citizen-first move, pretty thoughtful timing for lakhs of students.
NTA denies question paper leak
Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) brushed off talk of a question paper leak as "fake and fraudulent."
The NTA said security was tight: more than 1.38 lakh CCTV cameras, biometric checks at thousands of centers, and signal jammers everywhere.
NTA is also working with cybercrime experts to track down whoever spread those rumors.