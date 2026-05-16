Narendra Modi warns decade of disasters could reverse poverty gains
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called this decade "This decade is turning into a decade of disasters for the world. ", saying global crises like COVID-19, wars, and the energy crunch could undo years of progress against poverty.
Speaking to Indians in The Hague, he stressed that without quick action, a huge section of the world's population might be pushed back into hardship.
Modi urges fuel saving, ₹3 hike
Modi's warning follows disruptions from the West Asia conflict, including Iran blocking the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil.
Back home, India just saw gasoline and diesel prices jump by ₹3 per liter.
With rising costs, Modi urged everyone to save fuel and cut down on travel, calling it a patriotic step during tough times.