Narendra Modi warns decade of disasters could reverse poverty gains India May 16, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called this decade "This decade is turning into a decade of disasters for the world. ", saying global crises like COVID-19, wars, and the energy crunch could undo years of progress against poverty.

Speaking to Indians in The Hague, he stressed that without quick action, a huge section of the world's population might be pushed back into hardship.