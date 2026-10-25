Narendra Modi warns of cyber terrorists at Odisha RBI opening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi just flagged "cyber terrorists" as a serious new danger while opening the RBI's fresh data center and Cybersecurity Training Institute in Odisha.

He pointed out that cyber attacks are now like modern warfare, saying, "We all know that wars today are not fought with weapons alone. A country can also be weakened by attacks on its economy. As India grows economically stronger, it becomes equally important to protect our banking system from cybercriminals and cyberterrorists. Today, cyber threats are constantly evolving. We cannot tackle these new challenges with outdated systems, old training methods or obsolete tools. We need modern infrastructure and skilled human resources. This is where the new cybersecurity institution will play a vital role..."

With cyber threats constantly evolving, Modi emphasized the need for stronger systems and skilled people to keep India's financial world safe.