Narendra Modi wears red bandhej safa for 80th Independence Day
India
PM Modi kept up his tradition of wearing standout headgear, showing up at Delhi's Red Fort in a bright red Rajasthani Bandhej safa for India's 80th Independence Day.
He paired it with a classic white kurta-churidar and brown Nehru jacket, and delivered his 13th consecutive Independence Day address from the ramparts.
Modi urges youth for Viksit Bharat@2047
This year's theme was all about Viksit Bharat@2047: India's big dream to become a developed nation by 2047.
Modi paid tribute to freedom fighters, marked 150 years of 'Vande Mataram,' and called on young Indians to step up for nation-building, highlighting the aspirations, energy and contribution of India's 'Yuva Shakti' toward achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.