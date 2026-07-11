Narendra Modi welcomed with Maori powhiri at Auckland Government House
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with a traditional Maori powhiri ceremony at Auckland's Government House, marking the first visit by an Indian PM to New Zealand in four decades.
PM Modi called the event "historic," putting a spotlight on New Zealand's indigenous culture.
Modi met Christopher Luxon after FTA
Modhi met with New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon to talk trade and deepen ties, especially after the two countries signed a Free Trade Agreement in April 2026.
He's also set to meet business and sports leaders, plus connect with the Indian community, building on his last meeting with Luxon in Delhi last year.