Narendra Modi welcomes Japan PM Takaichi, leaders sign tech deals
Prime Minister Modi welcomed Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to New Delhi for her first official visit at the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit.
The leaders signed deals on AI, clean energy, future mobility, and making supply chains stronger, basically teaming up for smarter tech and greener growth.
Japanese media report $12.5 billion
Modi highlighted how India and Japan's partnership is built on mutual trust and strategic convergence, pointing to their shared Buddhist heritage.
The summit also saw Japanese media report that the initiatives could be valued at about $12.5 billion toward Indian projects in semiconductors, clean energy, manufacturing, and a biogas initiative aiming for 1,000 new plants, good news for jobs and sustainability.
Both countries are doubling down on trade (over $27 billion in 2025-26, year ending March 2026) with a focus on tech, energy security, and critical minerals.