Narendra Modi's 1st visit elevates India Slovakia to comprehensive partnership
India
India and Slovakia have officially upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership, thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first-ever visit to the country.
Modi called it a "historic moment in our bilateral ties" and said the move shows how much both countries share in values and goals.
Modi praises Slovak PM Robert Fico
Modi praised Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico as a "true friend of India," saying his friendship and commitment played a special role in taking ties to new heights.
The visit set the stage for more teamwork in areas like trade, and gave a push to getting the India-European Union free trade agreement moving faster.