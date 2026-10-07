Narendra Modi's annual e-auction returns to fund Namami Gange cleanup
PM Modi's annual e-auction of gifts is back, and this year's proceeds will help clean up the Ganga under the Namami Gange program.
The auction features unique items like a brass Buddha, a Tibetan prayer wheel from Sikkim, and a silver Lord Ram from Karnataka.
As Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat put it, these special gifts are helping the public by supporting the river's cleanup.
Catalog has 1,498 items
This year's catalog has 1,498 items (nearly 200 more than last time) showcasing India's cultural diversity. You'll find everything from art pieces to sports memorabilia.
With 92,000 people registered as bidders in the first five editions, it's clear there's real excitement for both preserving heritage and backing environmental causes.
Bidding is open till October 31 if you want in.