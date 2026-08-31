Narendra Modi's poetry highlighted at Shavkat Mirziyoyev dinner in Uzbekistan
India
During his recent visit to Uzbekistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poetry took center stage.
At a dinner hosted by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, performers sang Modi's poem Abhi Toh Suraj Uga Hai with the Hindi lyrics up on screen, both leaders watched on, highlighting a warm cultural moment.
Tashkent students recite Narendra Modi poems
At Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, Uzbek students recited three of Modi's poems in both Hindi and Uzbek.
Their performances, covering hope for India's future and messages about peace, showed how art can connect people across countries and spark real conversations about culture.