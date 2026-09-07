Narendra Modi's Vadodara event registrations filled on BookMyShow, 42,000-plus wait-listed
India
PM Modi's upcoming event in Vadodara on September 8 is already a full house: every seat was snapped up within an hour of registrations opening.
The Vadodara Municipal Corporation went digital this time, using BookMyShow for free sign-ups, a first for a public event like this.
Over 42,000 people are now wait-listed, making it clear just how much buzz there is around the visit.
Vadodara digital entry, over ₹35,000cr projects
Entry to the event will be fully digital, with attendees getting M-Tickets and live QR codes for smooth check-in (no paper passes needed).
While in Vadodara, PM Modi will also launch and lay foundation stones for major projects worth over ₹35,000 crore, including new railway lines and highways aimed at boosting Gujarat's connectivity.