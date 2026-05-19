Narendra Modi's 'Wed in India' call boosts local wedding businesses
Prime Minister Modi's call to "Wed In India" is inspiring couples to pick Indian venues over international ones, making weddings more meaningful and boosting local businesses.
From florists to hotel staff, more people are getting work, and families are choosing spots that celebrate culture rather than just big budgets.
Venues emphasize local culture and luxury
If you're thinking about tying the knot, places like Ganga Kinare in Rishikesh offer peaceful riverside ceremonies, Kumarakom Lake Resort in Kerala brings cozy backwater vibes, Udaipur's Oberoi Udaivilas goes all-in on grandeur with lakes and palaces, and Fairmont Jaipur mixes classic Rajasthani style with modern luxury.
The whole idea is to create unforgettable memories while supporting local communities, right in line with Prime Minister Modi's vision.