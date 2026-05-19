Narendra Modi's 'Wed in India' call boosts local wedding businesses

Venues emphasize local culture and luxury

If you're thinking about tying the knot, places like Ganga Kinare in Rishikesh offer peaceful riverside ceremonies, Kumarakom Lake Resort in Kerala brings cozy backwater vibes, Udaipur's Oberoi Udaivilas goes all-in on grandeur with lakes and palaces, and Fairmont Jaipur mixes classic Rajasthani style with modern luxury.

The whole idea is to create unforgettable memories while supporting local communities, right in line with Prime Minister Modi's vision.