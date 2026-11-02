Narendra Sahu allegedly kills family in Bhopal, Sahu's body recovered
India
A heartbreaking case from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Narendra Sahu, 35, allegedly killed his mother, wife, and two children at home.
Police found the family's bodies and recovered Sahu's body from a railway track in Chopra Kalan, which falls under the Sukhisewania police station area.
Police probe circumstances of deaths
Authorities have launched an investigation to figure out what led to this tragedy.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.