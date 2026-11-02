Naresh Bhai arrested for killing 10-year-old son to prevent tantricism
India
A tragic incident unfolded in Vinchhiya village, Gujarat, where Naresh Bhai was taken into custody for killing his 10-year-old son.
Naresh reportedly feared his son would follow in the family's footsteps as a tantric, so he fatally attacked the boy near a local temple.
The child's mother, Bharati Ben, discovered what had happened after neighbors raised the alarm.
Naresh Bhai confesses, police confirm tantricism
Naresh confessed to police that he killed his son to stop him from becoming a tantric like himself and his father.
Police have confirmed that both men practiced tantricism and are now investigating further with forensic support.
Legal proceedings against Naresh are underway as authorities try to piece together the full story behind this heartbreaking case.