Naresh Bhuiyan electrocuted rescuing daughter from wire in Brahgorai
India
In Brahgorai village, Jharkhand, a 38-year-old man named Naresh Bhuiyan was electrocuted while trying to rescue his daughter from a snapped 11,000-volt wire hanging near a well.
His daughter fell unconscious after touching the wire, and Naresh's quick response sadly cost him his life.
Five family members sustain burn injuries
Five of Naresh's family members, including two women and the girl, sustained burn injuries while trying to help.
Everyone was rushed to the local health center. While the others were being treated for their injuries, Naresh was declared dead at the hospital.
The police have sent his body for an autopsy as part of their investigation.