NASA astronaut Anil Menon to launch July 14 from Kazakhstan

Anil Menon credits India for resilience

Menon's story started in India, where he helped vaccinate children against polio. Later, he trained as a flight surgeon in Russia before returning as an astronaut.

He credits tough endurance events and his experiences in India for teaching him resilience, saying that his time in India taught him to believe anything is possible.

Proud of his roots, Menon hopes his journey inspires young people everywhere to chase their dreams and never give up.