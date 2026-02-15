NASA's Sunita Williams inaugurates Kerala Literature Festival
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, fresh into retirement, joined local officials in the inauguration of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) on Kozhikode's beach.
The city just earned its UNESCO City of Literature badge, and Williams joined local leaders to open the event.
Williams's views on seeing Earth from space
Williams shared what it's like to see Earth from space—no borders, just one planet.
She highlighted India's glowing coastline and said, "What unites us is far greater than what divides us."
Her sessions blended wild space stories (her three spaceflights together spanned more than 300 days) with talks about her roots and why human connection matters.
Her presence drew large crowds at KLF, showing how science and storytelling connect us all.
For a city celebrating literature and big ideas, having an astronaut remind everyone about unity and curiosity hit home in the best way.