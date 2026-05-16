Nashik court denies bail to TCS operations manager Ashwini Chainani India May 16, 2026

A Nashik court has denied bail to Ashwini Chainani, an operations manager and POSH committee member at TCS, along with four others facing serious allegations.

Chainani is accused of ignoring sexual harassment complaints from colleagues and protecting the accused, which allowed the misconduct to continue.

There are also claims of forced religious conversion.