Nashik court denies bail to TCS operations manager Ashwini Chainani
India
A Nashik court has denied bail to Ashwini Chainani, an operations manager and POSH committee member at TCS, along with four others facing serious allegations.
Chainani is accused of ignoring sexual harassment complaints from colleagues and protecting the accused, which allowed the misconduct to continue.
There are also claims of forced religious conversion.
Court finds Chainani knew of harassment
The court found that Chainani knew about the harassment but didn't act, despite her saying she worked from Pune and wasn't aware.
It highlighted that victims delayed reporting out of fear of losing their jobs or family pressure.
Legal proceedings are still ongoing.