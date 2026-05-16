Nashik court denies bail to TCS site head Ashwini Chainani
A Nashik court has refused bail to Ashwini Chainani, the TCS site head and a member of the company's POSH (prevention of sexual harassment) committee.
She was arrested in April for allegedly ignoring a female employee's repeated complaints about harassment at work, which the court said helped create a toxic environment and protected those accused.
Court found Chainani ignored oral reports
Chainani's role on the POSH committee meant she was supposed to help keep the workplace safe, but the court found she ignored oral reports and even blamed the victim instead.
With several harassment cases under investigation at TCS's Nashik office, the court felt releasing her could hurt ongoing probes.
This case has put a spotlight on how important it is for companies (and their leaders) to actually listen and act when employees raise concerns.