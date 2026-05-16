Nashik court denies bail to TCS site head Ashwini Chainani

Court found Chainani ignored oral reports

Chainani's role on the POSH committee meant she was supposed to help keep the workplace safe, but the court found she ignored oral reports and even blamed the victim instead.

With several harassment cases under investigation at TCS's Nashik office, the court felt releasing her could hurt ongoing probes.

This case has put a spotlight on how important it is for companies (and their leaders) to actually listen and act when employees raise concerns.