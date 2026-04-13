Nashik court extends TCS HR manager custody amid harassment probe
India
A Nashik court has extended the police custody of a female HR manager at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) until April 15, after she was accused of ignoring serious complaints about sexual harassment and religious conversion attempts at work.
This follows disturbing reports from eight employees who said their concerns about senior colleagues were brushed aside, leading to a deeper police investigation.
Eight arrested as TCS suspends accused
Police have arrested eight people so far, on charges ranging from sexual harassment to sexual exploitation and a forced religious conversion bid.
TCS says it's sticking to its zero-tolerance policy, suspending those under investigation and promising full cooperation with the authorities.