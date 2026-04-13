Nashik court extends TCS HR manager custody amid harassment probe India Apr 13, 2026

A Nashik court has extended the police custody of a female HR manager at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) until April 15, after she was accused of ignoring serious complaints about sexual harassment and religious conversion attempts at work.

This follows disturbing reports from eight employees who said their concerns about senior colleagues were brushed aside, leading to a deeper police investigation.